Enzo Amore and Big Cass Wish Ric Flair Well, Say He’s ‘Indestructible’

– TMZ caught up with Enzo Amore and Big Cass recently and got some well-wishes from them for Ric Flair amidst his recent health issues. You can see video below of the two comment on Flair’s recent issues, which resulted in him undergoing heart surgery last week.

Enzo said, “Man, Ric is the GOAT, bro. Nothing but well wishes to that guy” while Cass issued a “Get well soon.”

Amora added, “I think he’s indestructible,” joking that Flair could well have a match next week, while Cass said “He’ll be on [WrestleMania] next year.”

Enzo then added, “One thing that’s beautiful about WrestleMania, although we don’t work for that company. Once you get one done, you are immortal. You are immortal.”

Enzo and Cass haven’t been seen much since their appearance at G1 Supercard. They have yet to sign a deal with ROH and haven’t worked anywhere else as a team.