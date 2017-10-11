Enzo Amore Blames 205 Live Roster For Cruiserweight Title Loss in New Video

– Enzo Amore reacted to his Cruiserweight Championship loss in a new video posted by WWE. You can check out the video below, in which Enzo blames Mustafa Ali and the rest of the 205 Live roster for losing the title to Kalisto. He makes it clear that he’s not going anywhere, no matter what the rest of the cruiserweights think.

Amore lost the title to Kalisto in the main event match of Raw, which was a lumberjack match with the cruiserweight roster surrounding the ring.