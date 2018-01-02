Enzo Amore Checked Himself Out of The Hospital, Wanted to Defend Title on Raw

It was reported last night that Enzo Amore was missing last night’s Raw due to being hospitalized with an illness. According to PWinsider.com, Enzo Amore checked himself out of the emergency room in Miami, Florida and went to Raw. He arrived about an hour before the show went on the air, and pushed to compete in his scheduled cruiserweight title defense. WWE officials informed him they were not going to let him perform sick, and then ordered him to leave the venue and return to his hotel.