wrestling / News
WWE News: Enzo Amore Comments On Roman Reigns’ Fighting Leukemia, New Nikki Bella Documentary Released
October 26, 2018 | Posted by
– Enzo Amore wished Roman Reigns well in his ongoing battle with leukemia, which he announced on this past Monday’s episode of RAW. He wrote:
Leukemia … there is only 1 word to describe you. And I’m gunna spell it out for ya S A W F T #SAWFT! Tough times don’t last, tough people do. ✊🏼 u got it dog.
— real1 (@real1) October 23, 2018
– The Bella Twins have released a new documentary on Nikki Bella ahead of Sunday’s WWE Evolution PPV. Bella will fight Ronda Rousey at the event.