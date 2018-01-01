Enzo Amore Confirmed to Miss Raw Due to Illness

– Enzo Amore is in fact missing Raw due to being hospitalized with an illness. WWE announced the news on Raw. A segment on tonight’s Raw saw Nia Jax leave the arena to bring Enzo chicken noodle soup. WWE.com posted the news, as you can see below:

Hospitalized Enzo Amore chronicles his unique New Year’s Day

The flu prevented Enzo Amore from defending his WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Cedric Alexander tonight on a special New Year’s Day edition of Raw, but nothing could keep The Certified G from taking to social media to share his unfortunate predicament and his unsuccessful attempt to enter the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.

“I apologize to the fans who won’t get to see a #G tonight in #Miami … I did everything I could from Toronto to Miami… From negative weather, through customs, to opting out on Diddy’s nye party in Miami, 10 hrs in a hospital, I did everything in my power to make sure I would be in that ring tonight to whoop Cedric Alexander’s hind-end … Ultimately: it was outta my hands. And I got the best freakin hands,” Amore wrote on Instagram.

When will Alexander get the opportunity he earned? Stay with WWE.com, Raw and WWE Network’s 205 Live for the latest on the Cruiserweight division.