Enzo Amore Says He Didn’t Want To Turn Heel After WWE Cruiserweight Title WIn

Enzo Amore turned on WWE TV in September of 2017 after winning the Cruiserweight Title, and he says that’s something he never wanted to do. Amore got buried by The Miz during a promo on the September 17th, 2017 episode of Raw just before he won the title at WWE No Mercy and turned heel in the process. Amore (now Real1) spoke about the whole sequence of events in a Q&A at For the Love of Wrestling, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On being buried by The Miz in a Raw promo: “It’s funny you bring up the only time in my entire career where I could not rebuttal in a promo… That was written by Vince McMahon, delivered my me, and meant to turn me into the bad guy, and it did. I never wanted to turn heel.”

On wanting to stay a babyface: “This is a television show and I don’t write the script, I could control only certain things, and if I [have] got to be a bad guy, I’m going to let a lot of kids down in the process. It was a tough day at the office when I got flipped heel, I got buried on a microphone and I had to sit there and take it, and then I had to bury a man’s wife.”