Enzo Amore On a Potential WWE Return, Mixing It Up With Paul Heyman & Rock On the Mic

Enzo Amore weighed in what he would like out of a potential WWE return, in particular promos with Paul Heyman and The Rock. Amore has been away from the company since 2018, and he spoke about what he would envision in a return to the company with Wrestling Shoot Interviews. You can see highlights below, per Fightful):

On what he would want out of a potential WWE return: “I hope Paul Heyman’s out there with a microphone. Let’s give the people what they want to see. Because every time I saw Paul Heyman in a hallway, Paul Heyman looked at me and said, ‘Ah hah, promo for.’ If that was a lie, do you think I would say it on-camera? I’m the realest guy in the room. This isn’t a lie. This is what Paul Heyman called me. Promo God. If there’s one guy I would want to work on the stick in this business, give me the guy you all consider to be the best at it. Give me Paul f**king Heyman. You hit my music and that man is standing in the ring with a microphone…that’s just Enzo, the guy who Paul Heyman called ‘Promo God’, meeting him on-stage to do the thing that we do better than anyone in the world. That is a reaction, that is a rating, and that is real.”

On wanting a promo segment with The Rock: “It’s the inevitable one day, that I’m the greatest promo of my generation, and I’m out there with the greatest promo of his generation, The Rock. How does this not happen? For me, it’s a manifestation of my childhood dreams. I have a picture of me [when I] met Dwayne Johnson backstage, of me holding his action figure on Christmas morning. When I met Dwayne Johnson backstage, I showed it to him, and he posted a picture of us on his Instagram, and that was really cool. But that was my hero when I was a kid. The whole goal is to have your idols become your rivals. So if I look at the top of the business, this where I see myself. That’s where I want to be, and I’m gunning for somebody’s spot. If you’re in the WWE right now and you know that I’m out here working as hard as I am on the indies, wrestling every single weekend, shaking hands and kissing babies and doing all the right things, I would be f**king so fearful of the man who has to stand in front of me. I’m the guy that you have to fear. I’m the one that you’re not thinking about right now. When I show up, s**t is going to hit the fan. Because any man can piss on the floor. It takes a great man to s**t on the ceiling.”