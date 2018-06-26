Enzo Amore Recalls Being Sent Home From Raw 25 After Sexual Assault Allegations

– Enzo Amore appeared on the Steve Austin Show and discussed being sent home from Raw 25 in January after sexual assault allegations against him went public. You can see some highlights below, via Wrestling Inc:

On learning that the story hit the internet during Raw 25: “Vince McMahon was running around backstage — headless horsemen, insanity. It’s crazy and I found out about this while I was in rehearsals with the APA. So my phone keeps blowing up, people keep texting me. I’m like well people texting me, why is my phone keep ringing, keep ringing going through these rehearsals. I look and I see a tweet and that’s how I found out. I didn’t know anything. I called Mark Carrano immediately.”

On speaking with WWE officals about it: “I don’t change in the locker room I change by myself so I’m off changing by myself and I’m like, ‘Hey Mark we need to talk’ and he’s like ‘yeah, no s–t.’ Link up with a lawyer from WWE in-house attorney and Adam Hopkins from PR. They asked me about the situation and I’m completely transparent and I call my lawyer because I was running around by myself before I called Mark Carrano backstage in a laundry room — I was in a laundry room calling my lawyer. I was like ‘get on the phone get this s–t handled right f–king now this is crazy.’ Then I called Carrano and I told him, yeah man I just paid my attorney a retainer whatever you need to sort this thing out you know. The police had never contacted me about this not once, not one time.”

On whether he had any previous knowledge of the accusations: “I got a buddy of mine who hit me up and was like, ‘Hey man, my girlfriend got an email from a guy saying he was an investigator saying some girl made a claim against a wrestler.’ Never mentioned my name but obviously, I kinda knew what he was talking about. That was when I called my lawyer immediately and I was like, ‘Find out what’s going on here.’ Now I didn’t have to pay my lawyer to do that I just called my lawyer and this was in December and he called up and there’s nothing going on. There’s no investigation that he finds out about, my lawyer finds out about nothing.”

On the story going public: “Then this person puts this tweet out there on Raw 25 which is not a coincidence. The police still to this point have never called me or contacted me. Not only one time, I’m not made aware to anything that’s going on outside of the fact that I have a friend who gets an email saying from a person claiming to be an investigator that there was a wrestler involved and they wanted to inquire to get more information. They never said there was a rape case or anything. They didn’t say anything like that so I didn’t even know these details. I find out like everyone else in the world.”

On telling Vince McMahon: “When this happens I make Vince aware immediately because I go right to Vince, what else are you gonna do? The company is aware of this just as I’m made aware. This tweet goes out and the company is running around backstage and you know how backstage is. So they don’t know where I am. They’re trying to find me, they’re trying to call my phone.” Real1 then said before he talked to anyone in WWE, he called his attorney to tell him to get in contact with the police and find out what was going on. I go see Vince he’s the first person I go see, are you kidding me? Give me a break. So I go see Vince and he says, ‘We can’t send you out there tonight, we can’t put you on the show. This tweet, this is really bad.’ I didn’t say anything. I just stood there and I let Vince talk for a minute and I said, the first thing I said was, ‘You know and I know that I didn’t do this and I deserve better than this because I’m a good person,’ and I walked out. Vince said to me, ‘You gotta tell me when something like this is happening.’ I said, ‘Man, I don’t know but I knew that there was that email, there was an email that came in to a friend from a person who was an investigator who never claimed to be a police officer.’ You know I walked into Vince’s office, told him I was a good person and didn’t deserve this, I walked into the hallway. As I’m walking down the hallway at the Barclays Center he told me you know, ‘Go home.’ I said to him I guess I’m on my way to DC, SmackDown is in DC. I’m like, ‘Alright, you sending me [to DC]?’ he goes, ‘Go home and wait to hear from us and we’ll tell you if you need to come to SmackDown tomorrow.'”

On finding out he was suspended: “At that point I had no idea that I was suspended or being fired and the way it was kinda relayed to me it was like, ‘Okay I guess I’m going to DC tomorrow, I’m playing by ear, waiting to hear.’ I walk down the hallway and I see Adam Hopkins and I see Adam and I’m like, ‘Is there any further information? Have you guys gathered any further information?’ like on a legal tip. He says, blah blah blah and then he informs me that I’ve been suspended and the tweet already went out. I was just in the room with Vince. He sent me home, told me maybe DC tomorrow, I didn’t hear I was suspended. Adam told me and I had just stepped out of Vince’s office. I grabbed Carrano immediately I saw him just by chance by something and I said, ‘I’m never gonna be able to forget this.’ I said ‘Look at me, right now I’m outta here and I’m not gonna forget this.’ I walked out with a lot of emotions, I turned my phone on airplane mode and I dipped out of Barclay’s Center and I know where I am I go from there to my sister’s house in Deleware. I escape. I got in the car, I drove to Deleware, my sister’s house immediately from Raw and I recorded myself speaking the entire drive.”