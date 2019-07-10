wrestling / News

Enzo Amore Releases Video Of Fight With Joey Janela At Blink 182 Concert

July 10, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Joey Janela Enzo Amore

As we previously reported, Enzo Amore and Joey Janela got into a fist fight at a Blink 182 concert last night, which resulted in a Twitter feud between the two. Enzo and Janela noted that Enzo had a friend filming the incident and now the footage is available online.

And you can see the exchange from last night below:

Enzo Amore, Joey Janela

Enzo Amore, Joey Janela, Joseph Lee

