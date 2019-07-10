Enzo Amore Releases Video Of Fight With Joey Janela At Blink 182 Concert

As we previously reported, Enzo Amore and Joey Janela got into a fist fight at a Blink 182 concert last night, which resulted in a Twitter feud between the two. Enzo and Janela noted that Enzo had a friend filming the incident and now the footage is available online.

Not a safe environment for a fight, needless to say, I didn’t start the fight & I was smart enough not to have one with a drunk’n fool/vagina (s/o Angela my homegirl, screaming like a voice of reason to a very reasonable man.) @JANELABABY dick riding aint a form of transportation pic.twitter.com/l3jyJVVm3S — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) July 10, 2019

He didn’t even post the whole video Lmfaooooo — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) July 10, 2019

And you can see the exchange from last night below:

I’m glad you introduced yourself cause I couldn’t pick you out of a line up. You don’t want no smoke. And now I know it, there’s only two things that smell like fish. Ones fish. @JANELABABY straight pussy. — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) July 10, 2019

At least I said hello…. https://t.co/HDOHIFng5W — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) July 10, 2019

Where was that energy at? We aint friends @JANELABABY Dont introduce urself to me fuckboy I thought u were a fan hahaha the second I realized it was u I slapped ya bitchass hands down & walked @ u w/ MY HANDS UP YA FUCKIN RAN BACKWARDS & told my homey to film it 🤣🤣🤣 soft af — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) July 10, 2019

I’m in belmar right now, let’s go bud! — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) July 10, 2019

Don’t try & play that wrestling shit with me. You’ll end up on fucking world star. — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) July 10, 2019

Clout chasing in public to ultimately look like a pussy, must feel terrible. Ya not a good human, people are out to enjoy there night and you cause a scene and run while I’m engaging with friends & fans, ya mother should be proud. — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) July 10, 2019

Thanks for bringing credibility to the biz — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) July 10, 2019

Not a work, So i saw the dude and walked up and said “Hi I’m Joey Janela” at the blink 182 show and we proceeded to have (I’m not lennox lewis) to have the shittiest fist fight of the year, I’m not a pussy but we had fun! — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) July 10, 2019

Boy we didn’t have the shittiest fist fight of the year, I slapped ur fuckin hands down and walked at u with mine up and u walked away and let me know all that Shit u talk IS A WORK… which is fine if I were a wrestler. — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) July 10, 2019

I will have no chance to wrestle or “fight” Enzo With my exclusivity starting in October but I saw it to introduce myself! That’s all! — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) July 10, 2019