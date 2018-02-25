Enzo Amore Removed From WWE Episode of Undercover Boss

– Enzo Amore has been removed from an upcoming WWE-themed episode of Undercover Boss. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Amore, who was released in January after an allegation of rape was made against him, has been edited out of the episode of the CBS reality series.

According to the site, the episode was filed before the investigation was made public and that Enzo was involved in one of the scenes. Amore wasn’t integral to the episode and thus the decision was made to take him out of it.

Undercover Boss does not yet have a season nine premiere date, which means that the show will have plenty of time to edit the episode.