Enzo Amore Teases Wrestling Appearance, Says He and Kurt Angle Have a Lot in Common

– Enzo Amore is apparently retired, but could be enticed to come out for a match with Kurt Angle at an upcoming Northeast Wrestling show. That’s what the controversial WWE alum said anyway, when he shared an ad for NEW’s Wrestling Under the Stars that takes place tomorrow in Niles, Ohio and will feature an appearance by Angle.

Enzo said that he and Angle “share a lot in common,” writing:

Well whadda we got over here???! A stacked-card??! Hmmmm….. @TheRealKurtAngle me & you we share a lot in common, ????. ‘e’ve stood in front of thunderous crowds chanting our names, beloved, hated, either way: #Champions. Both of us #Great, and both of us….. #Retired “Oh It’s True” … it’s #DamnTrue! …. or is it??? I don’t need anybody to twist my Jordan, but perhaps Mikey Lombardi the promoter @northeastwrestling has something enticing enough to get 1 of us… or maybe both of us out #Retirement??? #OneMoreMatch????! #OneMoreMatch!!???? (7:30 p East Wood Field #NilesOhio @northeastwrestling ???? For tix & info visit #NorthEastWrestling.com!)

It’s worth noting that Northeast Wrestling is not currently advertising Amore for the show, either on social media or on their official site. While they have shared posts from a lot of talent at the show that are promoting it, they have yet to respond to Amore’s in any way.