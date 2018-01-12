Enzo Amore vs. Cedric Alexander Added To Royal Rumble

WWE has announced that a Cruiserweight title match between Enzo Amore and Cedric Alexander has been added to the 2018 Royal Rumble event on January 28 in Philadelphia. Here’s the updated card:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match: John Cena, Elias, Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Baron Corbin, Samoa Joe, Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt, TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match: Dana Brooke, Asuka, Naomi, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Paige, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Lana, Natalya, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, TBA

Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title: Kane vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

2-on-1 Handicap Match for the WWE Title: Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles

WWE United States Title Tournament Finals: Bobby Roode or Mojo Rawley vs. Jinder Mahal or Xavier Woods

RAW Tag Team Title Match: Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan

2 of 3 Falls for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles: Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin vs. The Usos

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Cedric Alexander vs. Enzo Amore