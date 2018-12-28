wrestling / News
Enzo Amore Lurked Outside of WWE Live Event At Madison Square Garden
December 28, 2018 | Posted by
As reported earlier, Enzo Amore was in New York City last night and performed at the West Side Comedy Club (where he talked about why he crashed the Survivor Series).
Photographs of Enzo lurking outside the WWE Madison Square Garden event on Wednesday night are also now making the rounds on social media.
#HaYouDoin!? 🖤 https://t.co/vT9SyAoW2n
— nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) December 27, 2018
Ran into Enzo Amore @real1 outside MSG @TheGarden pic.twitter.com/ygtIubWAxa
— ChrisRiz™ (@ChrisRiz) December 27, 2018