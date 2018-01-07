Enzo Amore Praises Neville and Says He Wants Him to Come Back for a Feud, Discusses Traveling on the Road With Braun Strowman and Big Cass

– The Sun recently interviewed WWE Superstar and cruiserweight champion Enzo Amore, who had high praise for Neville. Below are some highlights.

Enzo Amore and his thoughts on Neville: “Neville is one of my favourite pros in the business. He carried NXT with that title and was a tag-team champion there. Then he worked the 205 division with the hardest schedule in silence, he was working Friday, Saturday and Sunday and then Mondays and Tuesdays.

Enzo Amore on why he wants him to come back: “When guys were catching red-eye flights from the west coast after Raw, Neville was driving on to the next town or taking an early morning flight. It’s the hardest schedule in pro wrestling because you are closing out 205 at the end of the week. I hope Neville comes back and we feud. I have never seen a guy work like he does. He might move better than anyone has ever moved in a ring – like the Dynamite Kid. I have seen him tear it up in matches that no one will ever see – absolute bangers – I would love to move around with him because that dude can dance.”

Enzo Amore on traveling with Neville, Braun Strowman, and Big Cass and their music tastes: “I travel on my own and try to I float along to music. I travelled with Neville, he is my road dog, we travelled on NXT and FCW before that. He opened my eyes to a whole genre of music in reggae. And then I travel with Braun, who is introducing me to country music. And Big Cass was all about Billy Joel and Bruce Springsteen.”