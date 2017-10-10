WWE News: Enzo Blames His Title Loss On Lumberjacks, Mike Kanellis Talks About Addiction, Titus O’Neil Introduces Pippa Mann As Member of Titus Worldwide

– Here is a RAW Fallout video featuring Enzo backstage after losing the WWE Cruiserweight Title to Kalisto on RAW last night. He blames his loss on the lumberjacks and says he was outnumbered. He singled out Mustafa Ali as wanting him out of the division, but said he isn’t going anywhere, that he won’t quit, and that he is “bout it, bout it.”

– WWE has released this 10 minute video of Renee Young talking to Mike and Maria Kanellis about Mike’s painkiller addiction.

– Indy 500 driver Pippa Mann was backstage at RAW last night with Titus O’Neil. In the video below, Titus and Apollo Crews introduce Mann as the newest member of Titus Worldwide. Mann talked about WWE teaming up with the Susan G. Komen Foundation.