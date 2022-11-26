wrestling / News
Episode 10 Of WOW – Women Of Wrestling Now Online
WOW – Women Of Wrestling is back with its 10th episode, and the video is now online. You can check out the video below for the episode, described as follows:
WOW – Women Of Wrestling Tag Team Tournament finals are here! Which team do you think will be the next Tag Team Champion? ► WATCH the full episode to find out!
Also don’t miss our HEAT CORNER clips to learn more about the tag team matches and WOW Superheroes! DEFINITELY, DON’T MISS the Main Event between Tonga Twins and Miami Sweet Heat!
Chapters:
00:00 MATCH 1: Mezmeriah & Razor& Fury ( Heavy Metal Sisters) vs Coach Campanelli & Chantilly Chella & Randi Rah Rah
07:41 MATCH 2: Adriana Gambino vs Stephy Slays
14:43 MATCH 3: Penelope Pink vs Foxxy Fierce
22:32 MAIN EVENT: Tonga Twins vs Miami Sweet Heat
