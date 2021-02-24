wrestling / News
Episode 2 of Young Rock Drops Over A Million Viewers From Last Week
February 24, 2021 | Posted by
Showbuzz Daily reports that episode two of Young Rock earned 3,483,000 viewers on NBC, down from the series premiere, which had 5,034,000 viewers. This put it behind This Is Us (4,997,000 viewers) and reruns of NCIS (5,277,000 viewers), FBI (4,947,000 viewers) and FBI: Most Wanted (3,915,000 viewers).
It still had the second best rating of the night, drawing a 0.7. It was only behind This Is Us which had a 0.9 rating (and 4,997,000 viewers).
