Episode 7 Of Matt Hardy’s ‘Free The Delete’ Now Online
January 10, 2020 | Posted by
– Matt Hardy is back with episode 7 of ‘Free The Delete.’ You can watch the full video below.
In “FREE THE DELETE” Episode 7, Matt learns the dark fate of ZENITH, the ESSENCE housed inside his VESSEL. This devastating news leaves Matt in a state of LIMBO. A gathering of family and friends occurs in the #HouseHardy Starcade Arcade, with hopes it will help Matt overcome his disappointment and depression.
