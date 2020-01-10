wrestling / News

Episode 7 Of Matt Hardy’s ‘Free The Delete’ Now Online

January 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Matt Hardy Ultimate Deletion Raw

– Matt Hardy is back with episode 7 of ‘Free The Delete.’ You can watch the full video below.

In “FREE THE DELETE” Episode 7, Matt learns the dark fate of ZENITH, the ESSENCE housed inside his VESSEL. This devastating news leaves Matt in a state of LIMBO. A gathering of family and friends occurs in the #HouseHardy Starcade Arcade, with hopes it will help Matt overcome his disappointment and depression.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Matt Hardy, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading