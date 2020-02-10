wrestling / News
Episode 9 Of Matt Hardy’s ‘Free The Delete’ Now Online
February 10, 2020 | Posted by
– Watch the latest episode of Matt Hardy’s ‘Free The Delete’ in the video below.
In “FREE THE DELETE” Episode 9, Matt struggles to battle ABOMINATION as it continues to render ZENITH obsolete. Vanguard 1 suggests that Matt should focus on his faith, which leads to Matt running into an old friend that was owed an apology. A verse from a sermon in the Dome of DELETION gives Matt an epiphany that may save his #BROKEN Brilliance.
