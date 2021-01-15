Episode of Dark Side of the Ring To Focus On Bruiser Bedlam

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that season three of Dark Side of the Ring will feature an episode dedicated to Johnny K-9/Bruiser Bedlam.

Bedlam is a former wrestler who was involved in mob-related activities and was accused of murder. He worked for years as an enhancement talent in the WWF, before getting pushed as a top star in Jim Cornette’s Smoky Mountain Wrestling.

There will be fourteen episodes total this season, kicking off with an episode about Brian Pillman (which will feature an interview with Steve Austin). Other topics this season include XPW, FMW, WCW/NJPW Collision in Korea, Nick Gage and the Smith Family (Grizzly Smith and children Jake Roberts, Rockin Robin and Sam Houston).