WWE News: Episode Two of Aleister Black and Zelina Vega’s ‘A Week in the Life,’ Stock Closes Slightly Down
– The latest episode of Aleister Black and Zelina Vega’s ‘A Week in the Life” series on their YouTube channel is up. You can see the video below, below, described as follows:
Do you guys want to see more of these week in the life videos? Let us know in the comments what you like and don’t like! Want to see a day in the life of our cats??? Let us know! Thanks for watching! We love you all!
What else can you expect to see on this channel? You’ll see us practicing social distancing, getting tattoos, going to comic book shops, gaming, rage quits, playing with our 6 cats etc! *IF THERE IS ANYTHING YOU WOULD LIKE TO SEE: LEAVE A COMMENT IN THE COMMENT SECTION. I promise we see them all and will take them into consideration. We want to make this fun so don’t be shy.
– WWE’s stock closed at $43.48 on Tuesday, down $0.08 (0.18%) from the previous close. However, it is up $0.23 (0.52%) in after-hours trading.
