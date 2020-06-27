Eric Angle Receives Sentencing for Role in Steroid Distribution Ring

– Earlier this year, it was reported that Eric Angle, the brother of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, plead guilty for his role in an underground group that manufactured and sold steroids on the dark web. This week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter had an update on Angle’s sentencing. He previously pled guilty for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Per the report, US District James Gwin sentenced Angle to two years probation and a fine of $5,000. Angle’s alleged partners, Ronald Roginsky and John Ambrose, reportedly received three years of probation and respective fines of $25,000 and $10,000.

Eric Angle was charged and convicted for buying more than 700 grams of steroids in liquid form and distributing them. It’s said that Angle was also a customer of Roginsky and Ambrose and used the steroids to help train local bodybuilders. The steroids were reportedly brought in from China.