Eric Bischoff Discusses Who Was Behind the Aces and Eights Storyline in TNA

– During the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke about the Aces and Eights storyline in TNA and how it was basically all his idea. Despite TNA’s problems at the time, Bischoff is still very proud of how the storyline turned out in terms of quality. You can check out some highlights of Bischoff discussing the subject and the audio for this week’s show below.

“That was — you know, and I hate to say this because it sounds like patting myself on the back — but that idea was all mine. There was very little — everybody contributed. The talent contributed. You know, once you want something like that, you start laying scenes out and talking about dialogue and things like that, and everybody’s got an opinion. And Bully certainly did. Ken Anderson did quite a bit. A lot of people did. But yeah, that — And it’s really interesting. Unfortunately, TNA was semi-dysfunctional at that point. But if you go back and break that storyline down and follow the arc of that storyline and what we did do to pay it off, it’s right at the top of the list in terms of the quality of the story and the way it was executed. I’m very proud of it. But yeah, definitely wanted to have a bigger blowoff. Definitely had an end to it. It wasn’t designed to last forever or be a catapult or a catalyst for a brand split or anything like that. It was a freestanding storyline if you will.”

