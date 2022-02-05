Eric Bischoff, Adam Scherr, Ric Flair And Several Others Added To Wrestlecon 2022

Wrestlecon has announced that several names have been added to their 2022 event in Dallas during Wrestlemania weekend. The new additions include Eric Bischoff, Candice Michelle, Ric Flair, Adam Scherr, Tammy Lynn Sytch, Francine, Dirty Dango, EC3 and Fodder. The full list includes:

* Adam Scherr

* EC3

* Fodder

* Ric Flair

* Dirty Dango

* Francine

* Tammy Lynn Sytch

* Eric Bischoff

* Candice Michelle

* Toni Storm

* Scott Hall

* SoCal Val

* Victoria

* JBL

* Charles Wright

* Torrie Wilson

* The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay)

* Road Dogg

* Heath

* Paul Wight

* Westin Blake

* The Briscoes

* Man Mountain Rock

* One Man Gang/Akeem

* Scotty 2 Hotty

* Lita

* Tully Blanchard

* Jackie and Bobby Fulton

* The Highlanders

* JJ Dillon

* Adam Bomb

* Mike Rotunda

* Ted Dibiase

* Bill Eadie

* Barry Darsow

* Slick

* Ron Simmons

* Marina Shafir

* Kurt Angle

* Bull Nakano

* Barbie Blank

* Atsushi Onita

* Mickie James

* Ultimo Dragon

* Al Snow

* Sonny Onoo

* Sam Houston

* Nick Aldis

* Debra McMichael

* The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express

* Tommy Rich

* Deonna Purrazzo

* Angelina Love

* Brooke Adams

* Windham Rotunda

* Killer Kross

* Scarlett Bordeaux

* Chelsea Green

* Maria Kanellis-Bennett

* Swoggle

* Brutus Beefcake

* Matt Cardona

* Brian Myers

* Velvet Sky

* Ted Dibiase Jr

* The Honky Tonk Man

