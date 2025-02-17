Eric Bischoff On His Advice To Good Brothers & Other WWE Releases

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) being part of recent WWE talent releases, his advice to them, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On The Good Brothers being part of recent WWE talent releases: “You’ve got to reinvent yourself, man. And look, in the case of The Good Brothers? They’re two smart guys. They’re fine. They’ll have a plan. But I think particularly — because they’ve been around for a while. They know. It probably wasn’t even a surprise to them. They probably saw it coming a long time ago, right? And I’m sure there’s a plan waiting for them of sorts.

“But if you’re in your 20s, and you haven’t been thinking beyond professional wrestling? You’ve not only lost an opportunity —- to your point, Conrad, you’ve lost complete direction in your life. Your life is now going in a direction that you did not see coming or didn’t want to see coming. Nobody wants to imagine that their goal is just not going to happen or it’s over, even if you’ve made it, right? Nobody wants to hear that clock ticking in the back of their head. So it’s going to be tough. But you know — listen, I’ve been through it. If anybody knows, I do.”

On his advice to them: “You just have to look at it as an opportunity. Because it is, if you want it to be and you let it be. And figure out your next move. The indie scene is hot. Go out on the indie scene for a while. Try to reinvent your character. Or maybe get good at a part of your game, like promo skills for example. Go take some improv classes. ‘Improv classes? Why would you suggest I take improv classes?’ Because it teaches you to think on your feet, and it teaches you to react to somebody else’s dialogue. And that’s like the biggest part of performing, is acting and reacting. Acting falls flat if there’s no reaction to go along with it. And improv teaches you how to — it fires off the neural pathways in your brain that up until that point have never been fired up before. Because there’d be no reason to, right?

“So that’s what I would do. If you need to get in better shape, go do that. Or maybe do both. And more than likely, if you’re reasonably good at your craft, there’ll be other opportunities. Or decide whether, ‘You know, I got to pursue this. I got close to it. I got to experience it. Now it’s time for the next chapter.’ But certainly, don’t let it get you down. That’s the worst thing. That’s actually worse than getting let go, is not handling it properly.”

