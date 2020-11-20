Eric Bischoff Reveals Advice To Tony Khan After Hyping Big AEW Dynamite Surprise

In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed Tony Khan hyping up a big surprise on AEW Dynamite, how Khan should have handled promoting the surprise, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Eric Bischoff on his advice on hyping surprises in pro wrestling: “Let’s talk about overdelivering on expectations. People, you know who you are, are you listening? Are you taking notes? This is not costing you a nickel. Don’t set your expectations so high for surprises because even if you deliver, people are let down. And oh my god, if you fail to deliver even just a little bit, it goes the other way on you. If you have a surprise, let it just be a frickin’ surprise – don’t promote the surprise. Don’t raise the expectations to the surprise. Just let it be a frickin’ surprise, will you?”

On if he’s talking about Tony Khan and how he should promote surprises moving forward: “Yes, Tony, for crying out loud. You’re doing everything else right. C’mon! If it’s gonna be a surprise, let it be a surprise. Don’t make such a big deal out of the surprise that even when you reveal the surprise, it doesn’t matter anymore. C’mon! Conversely, yes, if you underpromote, if you don’t create so much buildup and anticipation and surprise and you just deliver the surprise, even if it’s not as big of a surprise as you’d like to have, it’ll mean more anyway. It’s added value, it’s bonus. You didn’t overpromote it. You’re just overdelivering on something that no one expected. That’s what a surprise is supposed to do!”

