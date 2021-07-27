Eric Bischoff Discusses Returning For AEW Appearances, Backstage Atmosphere In AEW

In a recent interview with Fightful, Eric Bischoff discussed his appearances on AEW Dynamite, the atmosphere backstage in AEW, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Eric Bischoff on his recurring appearances in AEW and who contacted him: “This is my fourth appearance. It’s varied. Each one was a little bit different. I think the first time it was Tony Khan himself. Chris Harrington, who works with Tony. Chris reached out to me once or twice. Cody Rhodes has reached out. Chris Jericho has reached out. They’re all working together, so I think it’s just who has five minutes to call Eric and see if he’s available type thing.”

On the backstage atmosphere in AEW and whether he feels out of place: “Oh, no. No, it’s got a real strong sense of familiarity. Not only because of the people, obviously, with Tony and Jim Ross, Sting and many others. Keith Mitchell, who I worked with many, many, many years in WCW and TNA. So, there’s so many familiar faces. Some names people that would recognize, many that people wouldn’t on the production side of things. So, it’s very, very familiar. But, just the general vibe. You know, wrestling is still wrestling. The adrenaline. The excitement. The anxiety. All of the above. It’s all very familiar.”