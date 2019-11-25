Eric Bischoff Explains Why AEW Bringing Back Bash at the Beach Is A Bad Idea

On the latest edition of After 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff explained why he thinks AEW bringing back Bash at the Beach is a bad idea.

“I have mixed emotions about it,” Bischoff said. “I kind of understand it but I also think it’s a bad choice. AEW, as I said in a podcast that’s actually going to drop next week, you haven’t heard it yet, but AEW needs to find their own vision, they need to become their own brand, they need to become their own entity, they need to find a way that they’re really going to become the alternative, and the more often they go back and try to recreate the success of WCW and align themselves with WCW’s success, I think they’re missing the mark. And it’s not that it’s a mistake, it may work out for them, but it’s not fresh, it’s not new, it’s going back, and I don’t think you can go forward and go back simultaneously. You have to make up your mind. If you’re going to be retro, be retro, embrace retro, don’t come out and tell people you’re the new alternative and you’re the new vision and you’re the new this and the new that and then keep going back to so much of what made WCW successful. I don’t know, it’s just me, and I don’t know that I’m right about that, I could be wrong, it may be very successful for them, but it just seems to be contradictory to becoming the new evolution, or the next evolution of sports entertainment.”

