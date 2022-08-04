Eric Bischoff On Why He Thinks AEW Isn’t Competition For WWE, Decline Of Interest In Pro Wrestling

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Eric Bischoff discussed the decline of interest in pro wrestling, why he thinks AEW isn’t competition for WWE, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Eric Bischoff on the decline of interest in pro wrestling and why he thinks AEW isn’t competition for WWE: “That’s an excuse. I’m not buying that. The product is boring. Nothing new has happened. Nothing has changed. Nothing has emerged. Nothing has evolved. It’s the same formula up until recently, we’re talking about WWE, who is by far the dominant [company]. There is no competition. AEW is not competition, no matter how much Tony Khan wants to believe it is, it’s not. You’re in the same business, Tony, but that’s not the same thing as being in competition. You’re not taking market share, Tony. You’re just in the same business. It’s kind of like having a little mom-and-pop hamburger stand on the corner and saying that you’re in competition with Arby’s. You’re not. Other than the fact that a new company has emerged in the space, what’s changed? Nothing’s changed, whereas with the Attitude Era and the reason that wrestling was a part of pop culture is because there was a seismic shift in the presentation of the product. It went from a teen and pre-teen product in the 80s and early and mid-90s until it became an 18 to 49 year old product with Nitro, which led into the Attitude Era because Vince had to compete with that. He changed his formula. The product evolved. It became attractive to an entirely different audience. That’s called growth. What have we seen since then?

On wrestling catering to a younger audience: “There may be a perfectly good strategy for that. There may be more revenue in a teen and pre-teen or family-friendly type viewing with advertisers who look for that product. You may not do as well ratings-wise, but you make more money on a cost per thousand basis when it comes to advertising. That’s what this is all about. This is all about money.”

