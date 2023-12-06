Eric Bischoff Criticizes AEW’s Devil Storyline, Says It Will Be Anticlimactic

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about the ongoing Devil storyline in AEW, Billy Gunn’s longevity, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On The Devil storyline in AEW: “That is so bad. It was a bad idea that’s getting worse by the day because the longer it goes, the more anticlimactic it’s going to be. I think once [CM] Punk shows up at Survivor Series, whoever’s behind the mask is going to be a popcorn fart. It’s not going to matter. It’s going to be something that people are going to hopefully forget very quickly. It’s already gone on too long. If it’s Jungle Jack Perry, I’m sorry, it’s horribly bad.”

On Billy Gunn still wrestling: “Billy Gunn is just a freak of nature. So I mean, the guy is as hard as an oak tree. I’ve probably told this story before. I worked an independent shot in Detroit a couple of years back and Billy Gunn was on it. And my son was in the ring with Billy, it was a tag team match of some sort, and I had a spot outside of the ring where Billy got whipped into the ropes. And I was supposed to reach in and grabbed his leg, and I reached in and grabbed his leg. But like an idiot, I let my head go through the ropes, and of course Billy hit my head with his ass and damn near knocked me out. He’s like a truck. He’s as hard as a rock and has phenomenal shape. Great athlete, wealth of knowledge. I’m glad to see he’s still active.”

