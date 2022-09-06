Eric Bischoff Weighs In On AEW Media Scrum Drama, Says He Would Fire CM Punk

Eric Bischoff is the latest to share his thoughts on the AEW All Out post-show drama at the media scrum and reported altercation, saying he would fire CM Punk if he was Tony Khan. As you certainly know by now, Punk was irate during the media scrum and went off on Hangman Page and the AEW EVPs (Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks), which led to a reported backstage brawl.

Bischoff did a special “Bischoff Reacts” audio regarding the scrum for Ad-Free Shows and you can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the media scrum situation and backstage issues: “I did a horses**t job of handling this very type of thing, so I’m not one to give anybody advice. But I had a lot of the same issues of executives in my own company talking to the dirtsheets at that time, Meltzer primarily, leaking things that never should’ve leaked. Talent taking it upon themselves to leak certain things that really shouldn’t have leaked. So I get it, which is why I kinda empathize with CM Punk a little bit.”

On the backstage drama with news being leaked to journalists: “I’ve been there and I’ve done it [in WCW and TNA]… I know the impact, but once it gets to this point, if it’s truly a brush fire, you’re about ready to call in the National Guard, because that brush fire is about to start taking over and it’s gonna get out of control. Get to it.”

On he would do in Khan’s situation: “If this was totally just real life and nobody’s really working here? Fire CM Punk, like two minutes after he got done…[Punk] embarrassed Tony [Khan.] If it’s not a work, it’s not worth it.”

On his assertion that CM Punk has done ‘nothing’ for AEW’s growth: “Who knows? Maybe they’d have done just as good without him. From what I can measure, which is weekly ratings or audience growth or lack thereof? Nada.”