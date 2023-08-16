Eric Bischoff Knocks AEW For Putting MJF On All In’s Pre-Show, Says He’s an Important Part Of AEW’s Future

On the latest episode of Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff talked about AEW booking MJF and Adam Cole vs. ROH Tag Team Champions Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) on the pre-show of All In before MJF defends the World Title against Cole in the main event that same night. You can check out some highlights below:

On the pre-show match: “It would be like if I was sitting at the table and somebody said, ‘Hey, I got an idea. Let’s put arguably two of the biggest names on a roster’ — and you’re taking your position, because I haven’t followed it , maybe one of the best storylines going — ‘and let’s have it in the pregame show, because it’s Ring of Honor.’ First of all, nobody f**king cares about Ring of Honor. Why would you dilute your event and two of your, at least from my perspective, valuable pieces of talent and in your perspective, one of your best storylines on the pregame show? If you haven’t advanced your story by now, you’re dead in the water. But you have advanced it.”

On MJF being the most critical person in AEW: “You know, I saw the clips of MJF’s promo. I think the world of MJF, I think he’s probably the most important talent on that show. And I think he’s the most important part of the future of AEW. He is, without question, the most entertaining character on that show. I’ll argue — I don’t care about anybody else’s opinion. If you think differently than me, you’re not thinking at all. You’re reacting emotionally because you have a fanboy. Listen, MJF is the most valuable man on that roster. And to put him on the pregame show? Who cares [if he’s also in the main event]? He’s in the pregame show. It’s the silliest damn thing I’ve ever heard. Whoever came up with an idea should be beat. Like, wrap a baseball bat in a towel so you don’t do any permanent damage. But inflict some discomfort, if you will for even coming up with an idea like that. And who said, ‘Yeah, I like that’? Please put them in a corner. Tape their mouth shut, and take their laptop away. Don’t let him communicate for at least a month.”

