Eric Bischoff On How AEW Rampage Can Grow Its Audience, AEW’s Issue Appealing To Casual Fans

In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed how AEW Rampage can grow its audience, why he thinks AEW has issues appealing to casual fans, and much more. You can read Eric Bischoff’s comments below.

Eric Bischoff on how AEW Rampage can grow its audience: “You need to build episodic TV. Just because backstage you’re calling whatever it is you’re in a storyline doesn’t mean it’s structured as such. It doesn’t mean it’s building anticipation the way it could or should. That’s what it’s gonna take. That’s the one thing that it’s in Tony’s control on a Friday night – you can’t constantly create surprises because it’s a taped show. It’s in a horrible timeslot. It just is what it is. The only thing that’s in Tony’s control is to capitalize on the episodic nature of what makes wrestling work. Wrestling has always worked best when it was extremely episodic, and it was extremely episodic because the stories were well-constructed and structured and built in a predictable manner that allowed you to build and promote your show. That’s what episodic TV does. But when you’re just putting up cool matches each and every week for cool match sake, that’s not episodic TV, and you’re not building your audience as a result. You’re gonna get what you’re gonna get. Sometimes you’ll get a good audience, sometimes you won’t. You haven’t build in the need or must-see component of that driver in your audience that keeps them coming back each and every week.”

On why he thinks AEW has issues appealing to casual fans: “That’s my advice is man, tell stories, don’t just put on matches for the sake of matches, do not just entertain the hardcore dirt sheet community or the internet wrestling community. They’re an important part of the community, no doubt about it, but they’re not the only part. You’ve got to tell stories that appeal to the masses, not to the few, if you want to be popular with the masses.”

On the missing element for AEW: “No story. Because you had all this anticipation, Punk’s coming, Bryan Danielson is coming, this guy’s coming, this girl’s coming, everybody’s coming, this is going to be great. They came, they saw, nothing really happened, you got a big pop, yay, the crowd reacted, that was awesome, sold a bunch of t-shirts. That was awesome. Now what? There’s no now what. It’s not episodic. Come on. That’s the example. How many people tuned into Rampage when Punk showed up? 1.3 [million]? 1.3 showed up and how many showed up three weeks later? 500,000. Why’s that? Because you didn’t give them a reason to come back. That’s why.”

