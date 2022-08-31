Eric Bischoff On His Issue With AEW Storylines, Tony Khan Needing To Hire Someone Similar To Brian Gewirtz

In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed his issues with AEW storylines, why Tony Khan needs to hire someone similar to Brian Gewirtz, and much more. You can read Eric Bischoff’s comments below.

Eric Bischoff on his issues with AEW storylines: “You need real storylines, Tony. Not what the AEW audience accepts for a storyline, which is really nothing more than an excuse to have a match. That’s not a storyline. There’s no emotion in that. There’s nothing episodic in that. I think it’s hard, and I’m gonna admit something here – I can’t watch an entire episode of AEW. I will drop in because I’m hopeful, I wanna see something I haven’t seen before. I want some kind of indication that something really cool is gonna happen. But everything I see tells me these are not stories drafted or created or executed by people who know a lot about storytelling. These are indie-based wrestling angles, and I just don’t think that’s gonna work.

On why Tony Khan needs to hire someone similar to Brian Gewirtz: “If I was Tony Khan right now, especially with the resources Tony had, I would find a way to bring somebody in – a Brian Gewirtz type – or somebody that really understands the structure and importance of a great story and can bring out the best in talent with a great story and bring out the most emotion from the audience with a great story. That’s what Tony needs. This dirtsheet booker of the year bullshit is just not going to get it. If Tony is happy with his company the way it is now, and Turner is happy with it, then don’t change a thing. Just keep doing what you’re doing. But if the goal is to grow the company – I don’t want to say legitimately competitive with WWE because it isn’t gonna happen for a long time, WWE has too big of a head start and it’s gonna take forever. You can still do things that positions your company to be subjectively competitive on television, and it’s not. So, please, Tony, if this gets to you in any way. I know Brian isn’t available, but there are people like Brian out there. Rather than hiring the next bright and shiny object that falls off the WWE tree and creating a huge surprise that gets everybody excited, only to put them on the shelf and not see them again for six months – rather than doing that, find your Brian Gewirtz. They can really help you if you listen to them and you let them.”

