Eric Bischoff On AEW Seeking A Vice President Of People and Culture, Says They Need It

On the latest episode of Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff talked about AEW looking to hire a new Vice President for People and Culture, the way Tony Khan runs AEW and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the job listing: “Did he get that idea from watching TikTok? I mean, Vice President of People and Culture? I’ve never heard of that job classification. I’ve heard of Human Resources. I get that. But Vice President of People and Culture. You know, you can’t disagree with the need. There’s obviously a cultural challenge backstage, but that usually [is the] kind of thing falls under human resources. But hey, whatever, you know, try it. Who knows? Maybe it’ll work. Maybe it’ll make a big difference. Maybe it’ll make it a better place to work and be more efficient and be more productive in every way. So, I’m not crapping on it. I just find it woke as f**k, bBut whatever. Could work.”

On AEW needing someone to help with talent: “Yeah, it’s not the worst idea in the world. But in all fairness, that s**t starts at the top, bro. You know, if there’s going to be classes on leadership, I think Tony should be the first one at that class. Because that’s what this is all about, and this is what it’s been about, it’s — well, a large part of it is creative vision. And look, for the last two years I’ve been critical of the things that I’ve seen from my experience, good and bad, that I’ve called out AEW on. And in the beginning it was like, ‘Oh, you’re just a hater. He’s the old man screaming at the clouds. Oh, Tony wouldn’t give me a job.’ Interestingly, a lot of that critique or criticism or, as AEW trolls would respond, hatred that I got from making some of those — pointing out some of the flaws that I saw on mistakes that I saw were all for the last two years have been going on and on and on and on

“And I predicted two years ago, AEW’s got to grow their audience and they’re not going to do it by programming to the internet and to Twitter. It’s not going to work. Everybody criticized that. ‘Oh, you’re just a hater.’ Well, here we are, 850,000 viewers [on] Dynamite with a loaded roster. A loaded roster. Leadership and vision are the two things that the company needs. And Tony needs to be the first one in the class, to be honest. I don’t mean it to be disrespectful, but it is what it is. You can bring in a Vice President of Culture and People, and a Vice President of Thought Process, and a Vice President of Warm and Fuzzy. You can bring in all kinds of people underneath the leader to try to fix the problem, but it starts at the top. Tony has to participate in that process.”

