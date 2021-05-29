Eric Bischoff On Using Two Announce Teams On WCW Nitro, Why Current Wrestling Companies Should Adopt Same Format

In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed using two separate announce teams on WCW Nitro, why different announce teams are better for wrestling fans, and much more. You can read Eric Bischoff’s comments below.

Eric Bischoff on using separate announce teams early on for WCW Nitro: “Tony and Larry were obvious choices. I liked Tony’s play-by-play. I loved listening to Tony, and he was also a great producer. When you’re a great producer, it makes you a better play-by-play announcer. People recognized Tony and he was associated with the WCW brand. I loved Larry’s approach to color commentary. To me, Larry was a classic commentator in a sense that everything that came out of his mouth was from the perspective of a former talent and former wrestler. So, when he made comments, he was giving you comments of what might be going on inside the head of the wrestlers in the ring, as opposed to also calling play-by-play. There’s nothing that drives me more batshit than a play-by-by and color commentator, and you can’t really distinguish which one is doing which because they both deliver everything the same way.”

On why having different announce teams on the same show would be better for wrestling fans: “The idea of going to two separate announce teams was simply….I think listening to the same color and play-by-play team for two hours can be draining, especially in wrestling. It can be draining. I wanted each hour to feel like a distinct separate show. You’re still watching Nitro, but I wanted as much distinction between the two as possible. So, that was the reason for going with two color and play-by-play teams. I still think it’s a good idea. I’d suggest it if anybody gives a shit. I still think it applies to this day. Whether you know it or not as a producer, the average viewer, it’s hard to listen to the same two individuals call color and play-by-play for two hours. It just is.”

