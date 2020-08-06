wrestling / News
Eric Bischoff Appears on AEW Dynamite, Moderates Chris Jericho & Orange Cassidy Debate
Eric Bischoff made his first AEW appearance on this week’s episode of Dynamite. On tonight’s episode, the former WCW President appeared to moderate the debate between Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho. Jericho had teased a special guest moderator for the segment. Bischoff asked the questions that Jericho and Cassidy answered in the ring.
This marks Bischoff’s return to TNT for the first time in over 20 years since his WCW days. In the end, Bischoff declared Cassidy the winner and Jake Hager attacked Cassidy after the segment.
