Eric Bischoff Appears On Raw to Officiate Miz & Maryse’s Vow Renewal, Edge Interrupts

Eric Bischoff was the surprise appearance at Miz and Maryse’s vow renewal on WWE Raw, but Edge was the unwelcome guest. Monday night’s show saw the WWE Hall of Famer come out to act as the officiant for the vow renewal ceremony.

Miz and Maryse then came out and Miz cut a promo trashing the fans for booing them, before the renewal ceremony began. He proceeded to give Miz and Maryse a Brood-style bloodbath, as you can see below.

Edge and Miz are set to face off at WWE Day 1 on Sunday.

