Eric Bischoff On Arn Anderson’s Stance On Steroids In Wrestling, His Experience Using HGH

In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed Arn Anderson’s stance on steroids in pro wrestling, his experience with human growth hormone, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Eric Bischoff on Arn Anderson’s stance that pro wrestlers should be allowed to use steroids: “Let’s put professional sports and amateur competition aside – let’s just talk about life in general and entertainment……for full disclosure, I take testosterone. I’m 65 years old, and my doctor prescribes it to me. If you go to a legitimate doctor and they monitor your blood panels, they’re watching the levels of all kinds of different things in your blood system. To optimally benefit from a particular hormone but all the other natural occurring hormones in your blood system, you want those to be at optimal levels. I want my hormone levels at 65 years old to be what they would be when I was 35. Not just testosterone, and obviously, I’m no bodybuilder, and I’m not doing it to look better on TV.

“I’m doing it because I truly believe the quality of my life – my energy level, my ability to continue doing things physically that I enjoy doing – I feel better when I’m at an optimal hormone balance. So, for people like me, who aren’t even in the entertainment business and want to feel better and you’re working with a doctor and monitoring all the other things, I think hormone therapy is a wonderful advance in science and health. Women have been using it for decades and decades because of the other things that occur when women get older. For men, it’s relative new thing. All the research points to a legitimate prescribed and hormone therapy for men and for women is a healthy thing that can help you live longer and enjoy the time you do have as you get older.”

On steroid use in wrestling and entertainment: “I think steroids and hormones, generally speaking, if they’re prescribed by a doctor and they’re legitimate and monitored, are a great thing. Not only just OK if you wanna do it, I think they’re a beneficial thing that will help people live longer. Now, that’s generally speaking. In the entertainment business, I’m sorry, but are you gonna look around at some of the people we see in People Magazine and, ‘In six weeks, he’s transformed from this to this for a part in an action movie.’ I’m sorry, if you’re 35 or 40 years old and you’ve never worked out in your life, you’re not going to be able to make that transition in six months or eight months or even a year. You’re not gonna pack on 30 pounds of muscle in 18 months as you’re getting ready for a movie without performance-enhancing drugs. I don’t give a fuck who you are.

“I think in wrestling, in any form of sports entertainment if it’s not amateur athletics or professional athletics, people should be allowed to take whatever performance-enhancing drugs that are legitimate and prescribed by a doctor……if I’m out there in the ring performing, should I be disqualified from being as healthy as I can be because I’m in professional wrestling? No. I agree with Arn. I think hormone therapy once you get to be 35, 40, 45 years old – if you can afford it because it’s not cheap – should be as much a part of your daily life as diet and exercise.”

