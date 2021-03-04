wrestling / News
AEW News: Eric Bischoff & Atsushi Onita Appear on AEW Dynamite, Tully & FTR vs. Jurassic Express Highlights
– AEW saw a couple surprise appearances on tonight’s Dynamite from Eric Bischoff and Atsushi Onita. Bischoff appeared during the Inner Circle press conference to ask MJF and Chris Jericho questions. Conrad Thompson also appeared in the segment along with Barstool Sports. In addition, Onita appeared to discuss the exploding barbed wire deathmatch between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega at Revolution. You can see pics from the appearances below:
It's #EasyE, @EBischoff with a question.@IAmJericho and @The_MJF look like they've seen a ghost!#AEWDynamite is available through https://t.co/zvOOm4JoWK in select Intl markets from #FITE pic.twitter.com/BJVND8kfvm
— FITE (@FiteTV) March 4, 2021
This was awesome. ONITA!#aew #aewdynamite #onita #FMW pic.twitter.com/BB4AAdNSdA
— Turnbuckle Tavern Podcast (@TbuckleTavern) March 4, 2021
– Tully Blanchard and FTR picked up the win against Jurassic Express in tonight’s show. Blanchard got the pinfall in the match, which saw Shawn Spears and J.J. Dillon appear. You can see some clips from it below:
What if though, right?
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/MopM8q1KzU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2021
SLINGSHOT! Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/8RFI3UDANc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2021
👀 👀 👀 👀
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/ByImu3LLir
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Originally Planning ‘Strong’ Show to Counter Shaq on AEW Dynamite
- Marty Scurll Reportedly Dropped From NJPW Strong Plans, Roster Upset by Scurll’s Appearance
- Steve Austin Reveals What The Rock Told Him After Their Last Match
- Cody Rhodes on How AEW Elevation Will Be Different From Dark, Paul Wight’s Arrival, His Tag Match Against Shaq, More