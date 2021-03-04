AEW News: Eric Bischoff & Atsushi Onita Appear on AEW Dynamite, Tully & FTR vs. Jurassic Express Highlights

– AEW saw a couple surprise appearances on tonight’s Dynamite from Eric Bischoff and Atsushi Onita. Bischoff appeared during the Inner Circle press conference to ask MJF and Chris Jericho questions. Conrad Thompson also appeared in the segment along with Barstool Sports. In addition, Onita appeared to discuss the exploding barbed wire deathmatch between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega at Revolution. You can see pics from the appearances below:

– Tully Blanchard and FTR picked up the win against Jurassic Express in tonight’s show. Blanchard got the pinfall in the match, which saw Shawn Spears and J.J. Dillon appear. You can see some clips from it below: