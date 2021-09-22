Eric Bischoff On Big E Winning the WWE Title, Big E’s Long Journey To the Top of WWE

In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed Big E winning the WWE title, Big E’s journey to the top of WWE, and much more. You can read Eric Bischoff’s comments below.

Eric Bischoff on Big E winning the WWE title and Big E having ‘it’: “I didn’t get to know Big E very well, but we interacted. We talked informally, nothing about business, just getting to know each other a little bit. Amazing athlete, number one. But when he walks into the room, something else walks into the room with him. That’s magic. He has a level of charisma and energy – I do believe people care an energy around with them. I see it, I notice it. Someone can walk into the room, and you can tell that maybe they don’t have a lot of confidence or something is bothering them emotionally or they’re overcompensating and trying to create an impression that’s not really who they are. It’s human nature and we all see it every day when we interact with people. And then there are special people, of which I think Big E is one, that when they walk into the room, the energy is so positive that you forget how big he is. I react more to a person’s presence and energy.

“Big E is one of those cats that when he walks into a room, his energy is so positive that you want to be around him. You just do. He’s just got ‘it’. When you see somebody that has come up, you can only imagine – we all have a pretty good idea of how tough it is to make it to the top in WWE, but what we don’t know is the frustration and self-doubt and anxiety all along the way. We only see what we see on television. We only know about a character or person who plays a character based on what we see on social media. We don’t hear them as they’re coming up and being frustrated and hearing others convince them to keep your nose to the grindstone and keep doing it. It’s tough, and life on the road is incredibly tough. So, to see a guy that has all of that charisma and the amazing physical talent – to see a guy that’s come up from the bottom and work his way up through that process, which we all know and hear about how frustrating and grueling it is.”

On Big E’s journey to the top of WWE: “I can tell you first hand, when I was in WWE in my last run, one of the things that amazed me is people that would line outside of Vince’s office on TV day. It wasn’t just that the long was long, they would be there for hours waiting for that opportunity to get in and have five minutes with Vince. Often they didn’t get a chance to. I’m sure Big E probably went through a lot of that, but he stuck to it and stayed positive and kept doing the work. Whether you are friends with Big E or a fan of Big E or somewhere in the middle like me, seeing someone succeed that’s had to go through what you know is such a grueling journey to the top, that makes me more excited than anything. I’m really, really excited for him, and I’m excited for the people around him because Big E will be a leader because he stayed positive and kept doing the work. He didn’t let a lot of the obvious things that everybody has to go through – some more than others – he didn’t let that slow him down. He didn’t let that get in his way. He conquered that. He conquered the hardest thing he’ll ever face in the wrestling business, which is the journey to the top. There’s nothing harder than that. Good for him.”

