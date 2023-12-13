Eric Bischoff On The Biggest Decision He Wishes He’d Handled Differently In WCW

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about his time in charge of WCW, whether they considered holding a pay-per-view event at a stadium, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the biggest decision he made in WCW he wishes he would’ve handled differently: “Part of me is disappointed in myself for not challenging myself to deal with the merger differently than I did. I challenged it. Now, when I say — I didn’t challenge the merger, right? Not that, but the effects of the merger, the influence of the merger. I’ve told a story about going to that meeting at Teakwood in July of 1998 and sitting around that table. I could have handled that much better. I could have embraced what was happening, and aligned myself with that opportunity as opposed to fighting it. I don’t think it would have made any difference in the end, to be honest with you. But I think I would have become a better executive in the process. Instead of doing what I did, which was just challenge it. Just resist it and fight it, argue about it. There’s no way I could win that. And I probably knew that deep down inside, but I wasn’t willing to embrace something that I didn’t believe in. And that’s why this is so hard for me to answer, because I still believe I was right in many respects. In fact, I know I was. It’s obvious now.”

On whether he considered holding a WCW PPV in a stadium: “I honestly, I don’t know. It’s a very, very good question and an astute observation on top of it, but I don’t even have a good answer for that. You know you would think, because it wasn’t like we were surprised when we filled the dome. We were grateful. But the reason we would go to a dome is because we had all the market indicators to suggest that it was going to be successful. So why didn’t we focus on putting a pay-per-view in a dome? The answer to the question is I don’t freaking know.”

