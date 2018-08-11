Eric Bischoff Addresses Rumors of Bobby Heenan Being Drunk at WCW Hog Wild Event

– During a recent edition of his podcast 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about the rumors of Bobby Heenan being drunk at WCW’s Hog Wild event in 1996. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com).

Bischoff addressing talk of Bobby Heenan being drunk during Hog Wild: “You know if he was [drunk] I didn’t detect it. I wouldn’t have been surprised if he was. Look, [Hog Wild] was an amazingly difficult event for a lot of reasons especially for guys who weren’t really inclined to want to be there in the first place.”

Bischoff on a group of WCW workers riding eight hours to Sturgis: “A core group of people loved to ride [motorcycles] and none of us really socialized, save for an hour after the show somewhere. The idea was all getting together and it wasn’t just us who were riding motorcycles. There was a whole caravan of people who were following us along that weren’t riders necessarily but were following in their cars.”

Bischoff on Bobby Heenan’s way of traveling: “Bobby wasn’t on the [road] trip. Bobby wasn’t one of those guys that wanted to bond and have a fun two or three days on the way out there. Bobby got there and he was looking for a four-star hotel with a really cool bar that serves martinis. You’re not going to find that s–t in Sturgis. Sturgis is a down and dirty — you know if you go to Sturgis two weeks after [The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally], it’s a f–king ghost town. There’s nothing there. Like, it’s a town of about 8,000 people 360 days a year. For five days a year there is about 350,000 people there and it’s crazy but the rest of the time there ain’t s–t there. Bobby was used to a nice Hyatt [Hotel] with a nice seafood bar and they didn’t have it. So for a guy like Bobby, who was used to kind of the finer things in life. To be stuck at Sturgis where it’s hot, f–king noisy, you’re hearing Harley Davidsons from 5:30 am till 2:00 am. You’re hearing nothing but 250,000 motherf–king Harleys making more noise than you can imagine. You can’t sleep, you can’t relax, you can’t find a place to sit down that’s quiet and clean. It’s just a little gritty and I think it got to Bobby, to be honest.”

Bischoff on how Bobby Heenan would have a cocktail drink or two before a show: “It was a different time and I knew Bobby would have a cocktail or two before the show, so did Gene [Okerlund]. It never got in the way of work so it wasn’t an issue for me. It was a different time between the 90’s and 2018. If it was today it would be a much different situation but back then if it didn’t interfere with your work, then have a cocktail or two I don’t give a s–t.”