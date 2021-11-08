Eric Bischoff On His Experience Working With Bobby Heenan In WCW, Heenan’s Frustrations With the Company

In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed Bobby Heenan joining WCW in 1994, his experience working with Heenan on commentary, and much more. You can read Eric Bischoff’s comments below.

Eric Bischoff on Bobby Heenan joining WCW in 1994: “Gene [Okerlund]. Bobby left because he wanted to leave and wanted to come to WCW. It wasn’t like Bobby gave his notice and was it was like, ‘Oh, hey, Bobby is free. I think I’ll call him.’ It wasn’t quite like that. Bobby and Gene were very, very close. Gene was already there in WCW. Gene said do you think you’d be interested if Bobby were to be free, and I said of course. If he was out from under his contract and available, of course I was. The next thing you knew, Bobby was done. That’s how that really went down.

On his experience working with Heenan on commentary: “I worked with Bobby a fair amount, and I always thought Bobby enjoyed my approach. When you say working side by side, I didn’t direct Bobby a lot, but I did work with Bobby directly. I liked to improv and so did Bobby. Bobby was very comfortable on the fly. Bobby was old school, and I was trained by an old school guy in Verne Gagne. I think the nature of – I wasn’t trying to get my shit in, I didn’t have some really cool one-liners written out that I thought of the week before and now I’m gonna try to squeeze them into the show on play-by-play. I didn’t do any of that. I knew what the matches were and what the stories were going into the matches. I knew what the big events were coming out of the matches. That’s pretty much all I needed to know in terms of story and structure. The rest of it was just calling the action and feeding opportunities to Bobby. We never prepped. We didn’t spend hours talking about how we were gonna do our play-by-play and color and what he was gonna say when and what I was gonna say when. It wasn’t like that, and I’d like to think Bobby appreciated that.”

On Heenan’s frustrations with WCW before leaving the company in 2000: “You could see the disconnect. You could see his attitude deteriorating over time, and by the way, so was mine. It wasn’t like he was standing out in the crowd because he had a bad attitude and everybody else was great. It was a miserable time, and unless you were there and in the trenches in the office five days a week and not just showing up at TV once a week, unless you knew what was really going on, everybody was miserable. Not the least of which, me. Bobby was too. Everybody was frustrated. But it was obvious to me Bobby wasn’t happy.”

