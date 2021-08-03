Eric Bischoff On Bray Wyatt’s WWE Release, WWE Allowing Marquee Talent To Potentially Sign With AEW

In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed Bray Wyatt’s WWE release, Wyatt potentially signing with AEW, You can read Eric Bischoff’s comments below.

Eric Bischoff on Bray Wyatt’s WWE release: “I have no idea what Bray’s motivations, goals, state of mind are. I cannot even begin to answer that. I think it’s an interesting…..the fact they let him go was really surprising to me in a lot of ways because he’s a very talented dude. Very, very talented. He gets it in the big picture from a storytelling and character perspective. This is not a guy pretending to be a wrestler. This is a guy who gets it and has demonstrated that. So that surprised me.”

On AEW’s current momentum and Wyatt potentially signing with AEW: “The other thing that surprised me – I’ve talked about this and admitted that I don’t watch a lot of wrestling, but it doesn’t mean I’m not interested in the wrestling business. I’m more interested in the business of the wrestling business than I am in what I see going on with the weekly television show. From the business perspective, I find it ironic that six or eight months ago, people were thinking, ‘Oh man, Vince McMahon is afraid to let anybody go because he’s afraid of AEW.’ God’s sake, he’s like feeding people to AEW. I have no instinct or gut feel on this, but I’m fascinated with the fact that WWE is willing to not just let talent go, but let marquee talent go with a high level of equity amongst wrestling fans at a point where AEW is making such solid progress. They’ve got momentum in their corner now. I sent Tony [Khan] a text the other day and said, ‘Man, it’s fun to watch your growth.’ When AEW launched they had momentum, and then things kind of slowed down. Now they’re breaking a million and bringing in some big names.

“Once you create momentum over a long enough period of time, it’s almost impossible to fuck it up. It can be done, but you become somewhat bulletproof because that momentum behind you allows fans to look the other way when they see something they don’t like or when they see a decision they don’t understand. It’s very difficult to do, but AEW has done it. They’re on a roll now, and what a weird time to release a talent like Bray Wyatt that has so much freaking equity with the audience and allow him to be in a position to go to AEW. That is a phenomenally interesting scenario. It makes me wonder what is going on behind the scenes in WWE. I’m just fascinated. I’m more interested than ever in the business of the wrestling business because I don’t think it’s been this interesting in a long time.”

