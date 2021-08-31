Eric Bischoff On What He Wants To See With Brock Lesnar’s Latest WWE Return, Becky Lynch’s Character

In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed Becky Lynch’s WWE return, what he wants to see with Brock Lesnar’s return, and much more. You can read Eric Bischoff’s comments below.

Eric Bischoff on Becky Lynch’s WWE return and what has impressed him about her character: “I’m super high on Becky. I kind of fell in love with Becky Lynch’s character about two and a half years ago when Becky, in my opinion, has done the best job of any talent in any company anywhere in the world of using her social media to build interest and anticipation in her character. She really, really cracked the code in terms of an effective way of building mystique and building her character on social media. She did such a great job…..I saw the way she used her social media, just the tone and consistency and format she used to really create authentic interest in her character. And then to see her perform and be around her, she’s magic. I’m really excited about where Becky Lynch can go. I’m not just saying for the WWE women’s division or anything like that, I mean as a talent – male, female, doesn’t matter. I think she’s one of the hottest properties in WWE right now, and if she can come back and recapture some of the same energy and connectivity to the audience that she did before she had a baby, I’m sure she can, I think she’s gonna be a huge part of WWE’s success story going forward.

On Brock Lesnar’s return: “I don’t feel the same way about Brock. I have nothing but respect and admiration for Brock. He is one of a kind, and we don’t have enough time to cover all the superlatives I could throw Brock’s way. And this is my opinion, if Brock’s approach to the business doesn’t change – in other words, he’s that unbeatable mountain and destruction machine and there’s nobody that’s really competition for him – I’ve been there and I’ve done that and I’ve seen enough of it. If he’s coming back and there’s more depth in his character and more range in his story and he gives a little – Brock was a taker and ate everybody up. Brock Lesnar, Kofi Kingston, seven seconds. I’m sorry, that’s not interesting. That’s just moving the chess pieces around the way you think the chess pieces need to be moved around. That kind of thing doesn’t interest me at all. Give me great competition and give me Brock selling and beginning to doubt Brock and have some internal struggles as a character. Put Brock in a situation to where there’s some doubt as to the outcome and end of the story? I’m all in because Brock is clearly capable of doing anything he chooses to do as a performer. But if his approach creatively – Brock’s approach will be WWE’s approach because he has that much stroke – if the approach to storytelling with Brock is the same as it was with his character before he left, I don’t think it’s a positive thing.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit 83 Weeks with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.