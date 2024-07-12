Eric Bischoff Says Bron Breakker Will Be a Superstar

Eric Bischoff is a fan of Bron Breakker, saying that the WWE star has superstar potential. Bischoff appeared on the Going Ringside podcast and was asked who be believes will be a top star out of NXT. Bischoff said that he doesn’t pay too much attention to NXT but singled out Breakker, an NXT alumnus, for praise.

“When Bron Breakker was in NXT, obviously, I was really excited about Bron because I know his dad, and was good friends with his dad,” Bischoff said (per Fightful). “He’s amazing. He’s going to be a superstar. In another two years, you’ll be hearing a lot about him. Other than that, to be really honest with you, I don’t watch a lot of it.”

Breakker is currently a member of the Raw roster.