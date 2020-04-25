Eric Bischoff, Bully Ray and Jim Ross Debate What Influenced The Attitude Era

In a post on Twitter, Eric Bischoff once again spoke about why he didn’t like the WWF’s Attitude Era in the 90s, claiming it was derivative of what he did in WCW with the nWo. This led to Bully Ray chiming in that the nWo and Attitude Era both had ECW to thank and Jim Ross gave his thoughts as well.

Bischoff wrote: ““The Attitude Era was nothing more than a derivative (I’m being elegant) of the nWo and Nitro era, which forced WWE to abandon their previous creative strategy and presentation to compete with a new formula.”

Bully Ray added: “And, the nWo, Nitro and Attitude Era were nothing more than a derivative of the ECW era. ECW was the Napster of the wrestling business. Both companies may have gone out of business…but both companies revolutionized their respective industries. Fans still chant ECW. Not WCW or WWE.”

Ross said: “And the catalyst for the Wild West feel of ECW was Mid-South Wrestling…just my two cents.”

Because the Attitude Era was nothing more than a derivative (I’m being elegant) of the nWo and Nitro era which forced WWE to abandon their previous creative strategy and presentation to compete with a new formula. https://t.co/Iife3ph2oN — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) April 25, 2020

And, the nWo, Nitro and Attitude Era were nothing more than a derivative of the ECW era. ECW was the Napster of the wrestling business. Both co’s may have gone out of business…but both co’s revolutionized their respective industries. Fans still chant ECW. Not WCW or WWE https://t.co/0ssgEyICe6 — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) April 25, 2020