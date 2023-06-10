Eric Bischoff Calls CM Punk The Biggest Financial Flop In Wrestling, An Overrated Star

On the latest episode of Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff talked about CM Punk’s return to AEW for the debut episode of Collision on June 17 and his belief that Punk isn’t a big star. You can check out some highlights below:

On not seeing Punk as a draw: “This was a major show, a brand new show, announced on a major network with what everybody thought was this huge star, and I’m telling you, like I’ve told you from day one, this guy is not a star.”

On what he does respect Punk for: “And here’s a really funny part of this that I’m thoroughly fricking enjoying. He has set himself up for just a dramatic failure. He came in with all of this mystique, and he did a good job of creating that mystique and maintaining it, and for that, I have respect.”

On Punk not delivering business for AEW: “Once he got there, Punk didn’t deliver, and then he turned into a b**ch, and then he turned into something a little darker than just being a b**ch and being whiny, and the audience has started to turn against him. The rabid CM Punk fan base has diminished substantially. Because of all the mishegoss and all the drama and the politics backstage and the fights and the biting and the dog, the scratching, and the hair pulling and whatever else went on, it sounds like such a b**ch fest to me anyway. Now, we’re bringing Punk back. Remember when I told you, if I were Tony Khan, I would not bring Punk to the UK. I would establish the fact that I could sell 70,000 tickets without him, and they sold 65,000 tickets, and then they announced him. How many additional tickets have they sold? 700? Like a percent, whatever it is. It’s incremental at best, and now they’re having a hard time selling out these Collision shows with Punk as a centerpiece. Am I right, or am I right? When I said that, I took so much heat for this. CM Punk is the most overrated, I didn’t even say potential, I said he was gonna be the biggest financial flop in wrestling history and I think I’m being proven right every minute of the day.”

