Eric Bischoff Discusses What He Would Like to See Changed for WWE

– During the latest edition of his Bischoff on Wrestling podcast, Eric Bischoff revealed what he would like to change about WWE the most and how to create must-see TV. Below is an excerpt from Bischoff on the subject (via Wrestlezone.com).

“The only thing for me and this is just preference, it’s just taste, I would endeavor to produce my shows in a way, particularly Monday Night RAW, in a way that just had a little bit more grit. It was a little less polished. I would work pretty hard, pretty consistently, to try to create the impression and try to build the anticipation with the audience that anything could happen. It doesn’t mean that anything can happen on every episode because you can’t sustain that. If you create that feeling, subliminal as it may be sometimes, that you can’t afford to miss an episode because there is a chance something crazy could happen and you don’t want to miss out on that. If you can establish that consistently with the audience and then deliver on it as often as possible that’s when you create that kind of water cooler type buzz that people used to have. Now it’s social media chatter after the show. Buzz is buzz wherever it is. That’s how you create it. That’s how you create must see TV is by creating that relationship with the audience where they believe your product could have something actually occur that they never would have anticipated. Right now to me, because of my taste, the WWE is such a polished and perfect production that I lose that sense that anything can happen because they won’t let it. If they do create it it’s so perfectly and flawlessly executed that it doesn’t feel like something that wasn’t supposed to happen.”